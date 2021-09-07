Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LIVE: Louisville Metro COVID Update

Mayor Greg Fischer
Mayor Greg Fischer
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is joined by Dr. Sarah Moyer of Louisville Metro Health and Geneva Robinson, director of the Crisis and Information Center, Seven Counties Services for the weekly COVID-19 update. Topics include the current data and insights regarding COVID-19 as well as suicide data and prevention resources.

Watch today’s briefing in the video player below.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

We'll see temperatures into the upper 80s today in the Metro.
FORECAST: Warmer today; Cold front arrives Wednesday morning
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 10AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/7 10AM
Louisville Metro COVID Update
Organizers say the inability to check for vaccination or Covid testing status has led them to...
NULU Fest canceled for 2021