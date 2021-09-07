LIVE: Louisville Metro COVID Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer is joined by Dr. Sarah Moyer of Louisville Metro Health and Geneva Robinson, director of the Crisis and Information Center, Seven Counties Services for the weekly COVID-19 update. Topics include the current data and insights regarding COVID-19 as well as suicide data and prevention resources.

Watch today’s briefing in the video player below.

