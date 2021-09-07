Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LST 325 heading home early after crew member tests for COVID

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 had to cut its annual river cruise short after a breakthrough COVID case among one of their crew members.

In a Facebook post, officials say the entire crew was vaccinated. However, they experienced a potential breakthrough case toward the end of their Brandenburg visit.

He was sent home to self-isolate, where he tested positive for the virus.

At the end of the Brandenburg visit, they say they had two more crew members showing possible symptoms.

The post goes on to say that Governor Beshear calling a special session with the state legislature also played into the decision to return to Evansville.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

Graduate of the Amazon GED Pilot Program, Harold Perez, sits alongside Lt. Gov Jacqueline...
Amazon GED program celebrates first graduates in Kentucky
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky lawmakers consider pandemic-related issues in special session