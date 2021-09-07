LST 325 heading home early after crew member tests for COVID

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The LST 325 had to cut its annual river cruise short after a breakthrough COVID case among one of their crew members.

In a Facebook post, officials say the entire crew was vaccinated. However, they experienced a potential breakthrough case toward the end of their Brandenburg visit.

He was sent home to self-isolate, where he tested positive for the virus.

At the end of the Brandenburg visit, they say they had two more crew members showing possible symptoms.

The post goes on to say that Governor Beshear calling a special session with the state legislature also played into the decision to return to Evansville.

