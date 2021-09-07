Man shot near Auburndale Park in Louisville; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to be OK after being shot near Auburndale Park Monday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Southside Drive, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and he was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

Ruoff said his injury is not serious.

No suspects have been arrested.

The victim’s identity was not revealed.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

