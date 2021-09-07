Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man shot near Auburndale Park in Louisville; LMPD investigating

Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to be OK after being shot near Auburndale Park Monday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Southside Drive, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound and he was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

Ruoff said his injury is not serious.

No suspects have been arrested.

The victim’s identity was not revealed.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic. (Source: WBRC video)
Deadly multi-vehicle crash reported on I-65 North in Bullitt County
Dewey was found by cavers after seeing movement within a pit at the nature preserve Saturday
Emaciated dog rescued from cave in Harrison County
Dakeisha West, 32, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Friday in connection to a murder...
Woman charged after allegedly driving suspect of LaGrange Road homicide to crime scene
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear calls special session for Ky. General Assembly on COVID-19
A long-time Bardstown Road restaurant offering international cuisine has recently filed for...
Louisville restaurant Ramsi’s Cafe on the World files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Pre-filed bills in Frankfort.
Kentucky lawmakers discuss upcoming emergency special session
Addison Richart, 17, helped save her family from an apartment fire.
‘I’m just happy I’m alive:’ Kentucky teen helps save family from apartment fire
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her