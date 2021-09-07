NULU Fest canceled for 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The outdoor street festival celebrating the the growth along Louisville’s East Market Street has been canceled.

Organizers announced the 2021 NULU Fest would not be held this year, but will return in 2022.

“It is with deep regret that I have to inform you that the NULU Business Association Board has unanimously voted to cancel NULU Fest. Our festival is free and it typically draws a lot of families with children. We have no way to check for vaccination or Covid testing status,” said Rick Murphy, president of the NULU Business Association.

“With that in mind, based on the newly announced guidance and Covid updates from the government, and out of an abundance of caution for our vendors, attendees, and especially unvaccinated children, the Board made the decision to follow the guidance.

“We hope everyone will continue to support our local businesses if it is safe for you to do so,” said Murphy. “They are an important part of our neighborhood and a vital part of our economy.”

The festival is usually held in September along 600, 700 and 800 blocks of E. Market. It features a children’s activity area, vendor booths, local food vendors, craft brewers, and a main stage with live music.

