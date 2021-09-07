Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

NULU Fest canceled for 2021

Organizers say the inability to check for vaccination or Covid testing status has led them to...
Organizers say the inability to check for vaccination or Covid testing status has led them to cancel the NULU Fest for 2021. The festival hopes to return in 2022.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The outdoor street festival celebrating the the growth along Louisville’s East Market Street has been canceled.

Organizers announced the 2021 NULU Fest would not be held this year, but will return in 2022.

“It is with deep regret that I have to inform you that the NULU Business Association Board has unanimously voted to cancel NULU Fest. Our festival is free and it typically draws a lot of families with children. We have no way to check for vaccination or Covid testing status,” said Rick Murphy, president of the NULU Business Association.

“With that in mind, based on the newly announced guidance and Covid updates from the government, and out of an abundance of caution for our vendors, attendees, and especially unvaccinated children, the Board made the decision to follow the guidance.

“We hope everyone will continue to support our local businesses if it is safe for you to do so,” said Murphy. “They are an important part of our neighborhood and a vital part of our economy.”

The festival is usually held in September along 600, 700 and 800 blocks of E. Market. It features a children’s activity area, vendor booths, local food vendors, craft brewers, and a main stage with live music.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week

Latest News

WAVE 3 News is proud to partner with The Salvation Army in the 38th annual Angel Tree program...
Salvation Army begins Angel Tree program with registration appointment letter pick-ups
Anyone with information about a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
Man shot near Auburndale Park in Louisville; LMPD investigating
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her
Judge will not reinstate $300/week unemployment benefits in Ohio
Some Kentuckians left in limbo as federal unemployment benefits end