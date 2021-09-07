Officials urge COVID tests ASAP for anyone who engaged in ‘high-risk’ activity over holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is still in the red alert level regarding COVID- 19.

“COVID is everywhere,” Dr. Sarah Moyer said Tuesday. “If you are unvaccinated, it is unsafe to be out in the community right now. Please stay home if you can. If you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, it’s still important to wear your mask and keep your space.”

Moyer urged anyone who took part in any high-risk activities over Labor Day weekend to get tested as soon as possible.

“The sooner those that are positive stay home, the faster we will get this surge under control,” Moyer said. “Remember, you are spreading the virus two days before you start having symptoms.”

Here were the key COVID-19 data metrics announced Tuesday:

• Louisville is in the high-alert red level with a daily incidence rate of 65.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

• There were 3,539 new COVID cases over the previous week.

• There were 25 additional deaths over the previous week in individuals ranging in age from 30 to 94.

There are 375 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 106 patients in an ICU and 79 patients on ventilators in Metro Louisville.

On the vaccines front:

• 61.7 percent of Louisville residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

• 53.4 percent have completed the vaccine series.

“We are at almost record-breaking numbers for people with such serious illness from COVID they require hospitalization, admittance to the ICU, and being put on a ventilator,” Moyer said. “Patients are younger, sicker and unvaccinated. If you don’t have immunity -- whether from the vaccine or from having a previous moderate to severe diagnosis of COVID -- you need to be staying home until you’re fully vaccinated.”

For more information click here: www.louisville.gov/covid19

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.