Ole Miss beats UofL 43-24 in season opener

(WAVE) - Ole Miss amassed 569 yards and built a 26-0 halftime cushion on the way to a 43-24 season opening win over UofL in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was 22-32 for 381 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 55 yards and a score.

The game was marred by four targeting penalties. Each team had two players disqualified in the first half.

UofL finally got on the board in the third quarter. Hassan Hall returned the second half kickoff 59 yards and James Turner capped off the ensuing drive with a 38 yard field goal to make it 26-3.

The Cards got in the end zone with 1:58 left in the third quarter when Malik Cunningham connected with Braden Smith for a four yard touchdown on fourth and three.

Cunningham finished 22-37 for 191 yards with the touchdown and an interception. He had 18 carries for 79 and two more scores.

The Cards turned the ball over twice and did not force an Ole Miss miscue.

UofL (0-1) is back in action on Saturday night at 7 p.m. hosting Eastern Kentucky (1-0) at Cardinal Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.