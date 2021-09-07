Salvation Army begins Angel Tree program with registration appointment letter pick-ups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now is the time for parents or guardians to pick up a registration appointment letter for the 38th annual Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Getting the registration appointment letter is the first step to getting your child signed up for the program which provides assistance with clothing, gifts and toys for children in Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt and Spencer counties.

Starting today through Friday, September 24, anyone interested in registering their child for the Angel Tree must pick up a letter at the front reception desk of The Salvation Army at 911 S. Brook Street. Hours to pick up a registration appointment letter are ( a.m. o Noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The letter will have a date, time, location and information on the type of documents you need will need to officially register your child in October.

