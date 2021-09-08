Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Bardstown
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store
A Bullitt County judge has denied a couple's divorce, claiming she could not find their...
‘You all might be able to work this out:’ Bullitt County judge denies couple’s divorce
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK

Latest News

The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
More than 12 million people are facing new flood threats in areas already ravaged by Ida.
New flood threat for Ida-impacted areas
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes