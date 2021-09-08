Beshear reports 14.16% positivity rate; more than 4K new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,468 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 609,924 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14.16% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,220 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 30 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, including a 15-year-old from Shelby County. That brings the state total to 7,935.

As of Wednesday, 2,424 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 674 are in the ICU, and 431 are on ventilators.

