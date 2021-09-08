Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cats get commitment from #1 recruit Sharpe

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Calipari is awaiting a pivotal rulings on the eligibility of transfers before he will know who’ll be around to help the Wildcats bounce back from the coach’s first losing season in Lexington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - UK basketball landed a verbal commitment for Shaedon Sharpe. The 6′5″ shooting guard from Arizona is the #1 ranked player in the class of 2022.

Sharpe picked the Cats over offers from schools like Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State.

According to ESPN, he is the first #1 overall recruit that UK head coach John Calipari has landed since Nerlens Noel in 2012.

“My hope is kids want to come here because of the culture we’ve built, which is a competitive environment, other really good players, learning to be a great teammate, betting on yourself, being responsible for you, being in the greatest shape of your life or someone else is playing, you’ve got to come in here and fight,” Calipari said earlier on Tuesday.

Former Class of 2022 top ranked prospects Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren elected to reclassify and have enrolled at Memphis.

Skyy Clark, a top 20 recruit in the class of 2022, has also committed to Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Bardstown
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store
A Louisville coffee shop has announced it will be closing its doors permanently after 22 years...
Highland Coffee Company closing after 22 years due to pandemic
"Dewey" was found stranded 30-feet deep in a cave at Dewey Hickman Nature Preserve on Sept. 4.
Starving dog found in Indiana cave could soon be reunited with owner
A woman in the Old Louisville neighborhood told WAVE 3 News a man broke into her home Sunday...
Louisville woman escapes man trying to steal car, kidnap her

Latest News

Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame - Class of 2021
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame welcomes new class, including John Asher
(Source: Chick-fil-A Kickoff)
Ole Miss beats UofL 43-24 in season opener
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week