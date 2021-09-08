Cats get commitment from #1 recruit Sharpe

(WAVE) - UK basketball landed a verbal commitment for Shaedon Sharpe. The 6′5″ shooting guard from Arizona is the #1 ranked player in the class of 2022.

Sharpe picked the Cats over offers from schools like Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State.

According to ESPN, he is the first #1 overall recruit that UK head coach John Calipari has landed since Nerlens Noel in 2012.

“My hope is kids want to come here because of the culture we’ve built, which is a competitive environment, other really good players, learning to be a great teammate, betting on yourself, being responsible for you, being in the greatest shape of your life or someone else is playing, you’ve got to come in here and fight,” Calipari said earlier on Tuesday.

Former Class of 2022 top ranked prospects Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren elected to reclassify and have enrolled at Memphis.

Skyy Clark, a top 20 recruit in the class of 2022, has also committed to Kentucky.

