Fight for power continues at Kentucky General Assembly’s special session

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s special session continued Wednesday. Republicans have stripped most of Governor Andy Beshear’s powers, but Democrats aren’t done fighting.

”It’s not really for me to decide I want to make this decision, and therefore you should not,” said Republican Senator Adrienne Southworth from Anderson County. “It’s really, who’s the proper person for it.”

After a big win in the Supreme Court, some Republicans have said having the power in the general assembly in the constitutional way. That means less power for the Governor to make COVID-related orders. Democrats have responded saying that’s not a lawmakers job.

“We’re the lawmaking body, but we have to empower the executive branch to make sure they have all the tools necessary,” said Senator Morgan McGarvey of Louisville.

McGarvey said if schools are to be kept safe, and COVID-19 is combatted, there is an easier way.

”We can’t micromanage this virus as a 138-member legislature when they can only meet in a special session until January,” said McGarvey. “We have to make sure state Government has the resources and ability to effectively combat this virus.”

A big talking point Wednesday were the bills that could get voted on during the special session including Senate Bill 1 that would eliminate a state-wide mask mandate in schools. Senator Southworth said masks and vaccines just aren’t the answer.

“it’s worse now than it’s ever been. We’ve had vaccines going on full throttle this whole entire year and it’s gotten even worse,” she said, “so it doesn’t fit with what we’re hearing that the answer is the mask and/or vaccine. There’s other pieces of the puzzle.”

Southworth suggested more readily available information on the disease like a public service campaign.

Any bill that passes will have to be read three times in front of both the house and the Senate.

The third day for the session continues Thursday.

