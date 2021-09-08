FORECAST: Clouds decrease this afternoon; cooler, less humid tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered showers and storms moving south through mid-afternoon

COOL TEMPS: Cool to end the workweek; heat returns to end the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances decrease throughout the second half of the morning into the afternoon. Clouds decrease this afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight looks clear and cool with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day this week, as highs sit in the 70s in most locations beneath mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will be another clear and cool night with lows in the 50s.

Drier conditions look to last through the weekend before heat builds once again.

