FORECAST: Scattered morning showers; sunny, pleasant afternoon

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty showers and thunderstorms this morning

COOL TEMPS: Another round of cool weather to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front pushing through the region keeps scattered showers and some thunderstorms in the forecast to start the day. Behind the morning rain, clouds clear this afternoon as temperatures warm into the low 80s.

Tonight looks clear and cool with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow looks to be the coolest day this week, as highs sit in the 70s in most locations beneath mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will be another clear and cool night with lows in the 50s.

The summer heat looks to build to start next week. Rain chances look low through the weekend.

