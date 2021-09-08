Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. girl asks for a special gift on 12th birthday

By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY Ky. (WSAZ) - Since March 2020, 12-year-old Lucy Roy feels her world has stopped.

“We all got quarantined, and we just thought it was the big flu thing, and then it started getting worse and worse,” Lucy said.

In August 2020, Lucy started middle school, but she only went to school her first day, before being switched to virtual.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m starting middle school’ and then it was COVID and I didn’t even have a normal year, so it was kind of hard to actually learn how to do middle school,” Lucy said.

With school virtual, she couldn’t spend much time with her friends, and Sunday dinners with her grandparents were stopped, as her grandfather is considered high risk.

“They’ll sit on their porch, and we’ll sit in the grass or something and we’ll talk to them and we did that a lot,” she said. “It was really hard for me to not hug him and my mamaw.”

When she heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to roll up her sleeve, not only to protect herself but to protect others.

“I was like, ‘Mom when can I get mine’ and she was like, ‘Well you have to be 12′ and I was like oh darn it, I can’t get mine yet,” Lucy said.

About a month before her birthday, she found herself asking for a present she never dreamed of: a COVID-19 vaccine.

She said normally she’d ask for a pool party and a sleepover with friends.

On Aug. 31, her 12th birthday, she got her first shot. She says it’s important to her, especially as more kids her age are testing positive.

“I can go see my grandparents I can go see my whole family without being worried that I’m not protecting them and myself,” she said.

She can also do something she hasn’t for far too long, hug her grandparents.

“We had our masks on and it was just special because we haven’t gotten to do that,” Lucy said.

Lucy attends McKell Middle School in Greenup County and plays volleyball. Due to COVID, games have been canceled, but she says she’s glad to be back in a classroom again.

She hopes now that her whole family is vaccinated, they’ll have Christmas in person this year instead of over Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Fatal shooting in Bardstown
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
A Bullitt County judge has denied a couple's divorce, claiming she could not find their...
‘You all might be able to work this out:’ Bullitt County judge denies couple’s divorce
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store

Latest News

Ashley Wilson told WAVE 3 News she found a car, smashed up and abandoned, sitting in her...
Shelby Park woman finds wrecked, abandoned car in her driveway
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
A woman in Louisville’s Shelby Park neighborhood returned home from a Labor Day weekend trip to...
Shelby Park woman finds wrecked, abandoned car in her driveway
WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for breaking news, local headlines, weather and more.
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday evening, Sept. 8, 2011
Arrest records for a JCPS teacher seen on video fighting with a student did not show up during...
Mother of student in school fight video asks about teacher who fought him