LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that happened at the department's property room in the Algonquin neighborhood.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that happened inside the department’s property room.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Industry Road.

The officer was rushed to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment.

Chief Erika Shields said the officer was cleaning his service weapon when it discharged and struck him in the abdomen. The wound was through-and-through, Shields said.

Shields did not name the officer involved, but said he is an experienced officer.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

