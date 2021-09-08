LMPD officer wounded in accidental shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that happened inside the department’s property room.

According to MetroSafe, the shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Industry Road.

The officer was rushed to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment. The officer’s condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

