Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Sept. 8, 2021...
Louisville Metro police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Sept. 8, 2021 in the 2700 block of Slevin Street.(Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man from a gunshot wound.

Officers called to the 2700 block of Slevin Street around 1 a.m. found the victim, a man in his early 40′s, dead.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to called the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting in Bardstown
The Winter Haven, Florida-based Publix Super Markets has announced they will be building their...
Publix to open Louisville store
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
A Bullitt County judge has denied a couple's divorce, claiming she could not find their...
‘You all might be able to work this out:’ Bullitt County judge denies couple’s divorce
Organizers say the inability to check for vaccination or Covid testing status has led them to...
NULU Fest canceled for 2021

Latest News

Morning rain may slow down the morning commute for some.
FORECAST: Scattered morning showers; sunny, pleasant afternoon
Here's your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021
WAVE SUNRISE BACKUP
They’re worried hospitals could become more overwhelmed than they already are.
Health officials warn of dangerous flu season