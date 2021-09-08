Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man from a gunshot wound.

Officers called to the 2700 block of Slevin Street around 1 a.m. found the victim, a man in his early 40′s, dead.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to called the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.