Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man from a gunshot wound.
Officers called to the 2700 block of Slevin Street around 1 a.m. found the victim, a man in his early 40′s, dead.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to called the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
