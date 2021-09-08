New testing site gives Oldham County students a chance to return during quarantine

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) – Oldham County Schools will provide tests to students and staff who have or have been exposed to COVID to see if they have a chance to head back to the classroom that day. The site is located at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center.

If students test negative they walk the center and straight to the classroom. If they test positive its back to isolation.

Oldham County has had more than 9,000 COVID cases and 86 deaths according to its health department. With growing variants and cases, Oldham County Schools are giving students and staff a chance to get back in the classroom while in quarantine after being exposed or testing positive for COVID.

“Any time you can give parents more choices and more options you’re doing a good thing,” said Lisa Paris, a parent of six.

Paris brought her children to the testing. If they test negative on the rapid antigen test they can go back to school. Only some of her children were able to return to school Wednesday.

Jeff Smith brought two of his four children to the site.

“I’ve had kids already have COVID,” Smith said. “I’ve seen what it’s done to them which is not that bad, for them, and I’ve had it. I’m 60. So people are going to get it. It’s one of those things you sort of just have to walk through.”

Smith said he walked into the site thinking his children were most likely negative, but said he’s thankful for the chance to have that confirmed.

“They’re doing everything they can to get kids in school and being wise about it so as a parent I love it,” Smith said.

Paris said the site helped her decide what to do when they leave, how to handle it at home and if her children who didn’t make the cut Wednesday should give it another try Thursday.

“It’s helpful that they can go back,” Paris said. “It’s stressing kids out not being able to go to school and not knowing is always stressful for me.”

A relief for some of her kids.

The testing site is open every day school is in session. However, it’s not available to the public just Oldham County students and staff who are in quarantine.

