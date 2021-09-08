Support Local Businesses
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up some equipment.

According to a statement from LMPD, the man, in his 50s, was struck on Interstate 264 near Cane Run Road at about 4:45 p.m. He was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died.

Officers said the man was picking equipment off the roadway when he was struck by a sedan, which stopped to help. The two people inside the sedan also were taken to UofL Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The name of the man who died was not immediately known.

No other information was available.

