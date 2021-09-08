Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up some equipment.

According to a statement from LMPD, the man, in his 50s, was struck on Interstate 264 near Cane Run Road at about 4:45 p.m. He was rushed to UofL Hospital, where he died.

Officers said the man was picking equipment off the roadway when he was struck by a sedan, which stopped to help. The two people inside the sedan also were taken to UofL Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The name of the man who died was not immediately known.

No other information was available.

