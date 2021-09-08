Shelby Park woman finds wrecked, abandoned car in her driveway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman in Louisville’s Shelby Park neighborhood returned home from a Labor Day weekend trip to a surprise.

Sunday afternoon, Ashley Wilson and her husband returned to their home on Shelby Street to find a Mercury Grand Marquis smashed and abandoned in their driveway.

“And we were like, ‘what is going on,’” Ashley Wilson said.

The car’s front right tire was disconnected from the wheel hub, had another car’s paint smeared across the right side and was missing its license plate, clear signs the car had been in a wreck.

Wilson told WAVE 3 News she called Louisville Metro Police.

“That officer gives me a tow waiver and said LMPD will be there to pick it up sometime later,” Wilson said.

In the meantime, Wilson posted a picture of the car in the Germantown-Schnitzelburg Facebook group, explaining what happened. A neighbor replied and told Wilson she believed the car was involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. The knowledge made the 72 hours Wilson waited much more stressful.

“I’ve been trying to piece together the puzzle here and figure out what happened,” Wilson said.

Wednesday morning, WAVE 3 News made contact with Wilson, then called LMPD.

In roughly an hour, LMPD sent a tow truck to Wilson’s home, removed the car from her property and brought it to the impound lot on Frankfort Avenue.

“There has been multiple incidents of vehicles wrecked and abandoned throughout this community that have been left there for weeks or months on end,” Wilson said. “And it was absolutely my concern that this vehicle was going to remain here for an indeterminant amount of time. It’s been a huge violation and this is not just a situation of somebody abandoning their car here.”

WAVE 3 News reached out to LMPD to see if the vehicle had been involved in a crash or crime and has not yet received an answer.

