Study shows Kentucky adults 50-59 are most food insecure in the U.S.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing new data showing that Kentucky adults are experiencing food insecurity that’s among the worst in the nation.

According to a new study, Kentucky adults ages 50-59 had the highest rate of food insecurity in the country at nearly 17%. That’s 80% higher than the national average.

Among seniors, 10.5% were food insecure, which is 40% higher than the U.S. average.

Representatives with God’s Pantry said it isn’t just a problem in rural communities.

“So what we see here in Lexington, overall, is food insecurity that amounts to about 40,000 people, that’s about 12% of the population in Fayette County. Across eastern and central Kentucky it’s 16.5%, which is 1 in 5,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry.

The study also showed food insecure adults have lower nutrient intakes, and are nearly three times more likely to have depression.

You can learn more about those studies here.

