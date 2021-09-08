Support Local Businesses
Suspect arrested in connection with Lexington apartment fire

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details about an apartment fire in Lexington.

Police charged 27-year-old Tyler Jordan with arson. They said he started the fire at the Pinebrook Apartments on Friday.

Investigators found 27-year-old Tyler Austin Jordan intentionally set a fire Friday, Sept. 3 at...
Investigators found 27-year-old Tyler Austin Jordan intentionally set a fire Friday, Sept. 3 at the Pinebrook Apartments.(Fayette County Detention Center)

Addison Richart, a 17-year-old, had to jump from a second-floor balcony and help others evacuate, fracturing her tibia and ankle in the process.

Court documents show that Jordan lived in that apartment complex. Those documents say Jordan is accused of setting fire to the apartment above his own and is facing a first degree arson charge.

That fire destroyed a block of four units Friday morning and sent three people to the hospital.

Two of those residents had to jump from their second story balcony to escape the fire. Both were taken to the hospital, and one of them had possibly life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrived on scene later in the morning and began looking at the evidence. Those court documents allege that the fire had multiple points of origin.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said the investigators had to go through a meticulous process to determine the cause and origin.

“They come up with a hypothesis, they try it. If it doesn’t work out they go back to square one, they get another hypothesis, they work that through the scientific method as well, because ultimately what they come up with has to stand up in court,” Saas said.

Jordan is also facing wanton endangerment charges relating to the residents who had to jump to safety.

He’ll be in court Wednesday afternoon for his arraignment.

