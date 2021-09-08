Support Local Businesses
Suspect in church burglaries arrested

Christopher A. Daniels, 37, of Louisville, is charged with burglarizing the same church twice.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man wanted for twice burglarizing the same church in the Shawnee neighborhood has been arrested.

Christopher A. Daniels, 37, of Louisville, was taken into custody September 7 by Louisville Metro police.

His arrest report says that around 8 p.m. August 8, Daniels was seen on surveillance video pulling out a gun from his waistband and using it to breakout the windows of an entrance to West Broadway Church of Christ. Once inside, Daniels rummaged through the building before leaving around 5 a.m. the next day awith more than $1,200 in electronics.

On August 21, Daniels was once again seen on video inside the church building attempting to remove an 85″ television from the worship center.

Daniels was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of burglary and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He is facing additional charges for possession of marijuana and cocaine that were found on him during his arrest.

Daniels is scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the LMDC courtroom.

