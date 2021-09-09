Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 children found dead, mother injured in Phoenix home

Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s...
Officers found two children dead in their Phoenix home. Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.(Source: KNXV via CNN)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Police say two children died and their mother was critically injured in an aggravated assault incident at a Phoenix home.

Police responded to an apartment complex around 6 p.m. Wednesday after getting a call from a man who said his two young children were dead in his home. Officers responded and found the children’s bodies.

Also in the home was the children’s mother, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition with obvious signs of trauma to her upper body.

“It’s heartbreaking to walk into that or to hear about these small children that are dead. Obviously, heartbreaking for the community,” said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

Authorities say the cause and manner of the children’s deaths are not apparent because there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The children’s father, believed to be in a domestic relationship with their mother, has been detained and is cooperating. Authorities are not calling him a suspect at this time.

Officials say the power had been cut to the house before investigators arrived.

Copyright 2021 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback

Latest News

California lawmakers moved to make the state the first to outlaw “stealthing,” which is...
California moves to outlaw ‘stealthing,’ or removing condom during sex
Students held signs saying "Keep me safe" and "Wear your mask."
‘We need to squash Senate Bill 1:’ Group rallies against new COVID guidelines for schools
Richard Longoria, an unvaccinated LMDC corrections officer, is fighting for his life.
LMDC officer battles for life on ventilator, FOP to help family
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26