‘COVID murdered my father-in-law’: Ky. family shares loss from COVID in hopes to save others

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A family in Magoffin County is mourning after their father passed away from COVID-19. Landon Fletcher was a long time employee of Magoffin County Schools. He died Thursday from complications to the virus.

“We’re just kind of here going through the motions,” said his daughter, Sarah Lemaster. “That’s all we can do.”

His family says they didn’t take the virus serious, but faced with grief, they have a completely different outlook.

“We didn’t even believe it was real,” Fletcher’s daughter-in-law, Nikki said.

“I’ve known people that’s had it, but my family, us, none had it,” said Lemaster. “We was fine. It’s just not something that really crossed our minds was going to happen.”

Fletcher was unvaccinated. He was taken to the hospital, and his family says he was doing fine, but then took a turn and was put on a ventilator.

“To me, COVID is a murderer,” said Nikki. “I mean it murdered my father-in-law.”

Roughly 43% of Magoffin County’s population has gotten vaccinated. There have been 1,640 cases, and 18 deaths.

“It is real,” said Lemaster. “You can get it. Your family can get it. Protect yourself, protect your babies, protect your parents. You’re never promised tomorrow.”

Magoffin County Schools shared a statement when Fletcher died. They say, “Magoffin County Schools is sad to announce the passing of our dear friend and co-worker, Landon Fletcher.

Landon began working with the school system in June of 2000 in the Maintenance Dept. He was an excellent and faithful employee for over 20 years and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

The staff at every school in Magoffin County would like to express their heartfelt sympathy to his family for their great loss.

Landon was an integral part of everyday operations at our schools and his dedication, service and friendship will never be forgotten.”

