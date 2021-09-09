Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Eastern High School, UK grad looking to make Olympic history again

By Connie Leonard
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though the Summer Olympic Games just ended recently in Tokyo, the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are just five months away.

The Games begin Feb. 4, and a graduate of Louisville’s Eastern High School and the University of Kentucky is not only training hard right now, she’s also looking to make history again.

At speeds of 80 miles per hour, Simidele “Simi” Adeagbo’s accomplishments in 2018 were impossible to forget. With speed and power in her wheelhouse, Adeagbo became the first black woman to compete in Olympic Skeleton and the first Nigerian woman to ever qualify.

Now?

“Well, you know,” she laughed, “I like to make history.”

Adeagbo is ready for another Olympic first.

“There was a brand-new sport that has been introduced,” she explained, “and is making its debut at the Beijing Olympics, a one-woman bobsled.”

In the skeleton competition four years ago, Adeagbo only had 100 days to get ready.

“I didn’t have much time to prepare; now I’m in a different space,” she said.

The biggest hurdle to bobsledding is the cost, especially when you’re primarily self-funded, as Adeagbo is.

“It’s expensive to do a sport like bobsled and skeleton,” she said. “I saw a commercial the other day for a Mercedes Benz and the starting price of the Mercedes Benz was about the same price as what it costs to get a bobsled.

“In the last six months of my journey, I’ve reached out and I’ve created a GoFundMe campaign because I need help.”

The other challenge: Training off ice during the off season and in a pandemic.

“I’ve had to find parks and tracks and all kinds of places to train,” she said.

Despite it all, she’s excited after seeing what happened in Tokyo.

“Just watching the athletes, everything that they went through to make it through that delay of a year, which might not seem like a long time for people, but in the world of an Olympic athlete, a year is an eternity,” Adeagbo said.

That perservence without support from family or crowds was inspiring, she said.

“It’s really about going there and focusing on what I can control and the rest will be whatever it is,” Adeagbo said.

Qualification begins in October. While Adeagbo has plenty of support from Kentucky coaches and former teachers, you can help her by contributing to her GoFundMe campaign by Sept. 12.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide

Latest News

After dealing with tragedy in her sports world, a local athlete is working on an app to give...
Louisville athlete creates app aimed at saving lives
Even though the Summer Olympic Games just ended recently in Tokyo, the 2022 Winter Olympics in...
Eastern High School, UK grad looking to make Olympic history again
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame - Class of 2021
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame welcomes new class, including John Asher