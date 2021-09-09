Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

End of statewide mask mandates near as special session winds down

Republicans have a majority in both the house and senate in the state.
Republicans have a majority in both the house and senate in the state.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While both sides spoke of taking politics out of the debate, ideas on how to fight the coronavirus remained largely split down party lines Thursday in what is expected to be the final hours of a brief special session.

State Supreme Court ruled against Governor Andy Beshear’s use of executive orders to manage COVID-19, state republicans vowed no more shutdowns and no more statewide mask mandates. 

The special session has produced no surprises in that regard.

“We voted to eliminate the statewide school mask mandate and let that decision be made by the local school board and superintendent,” Republican Senator Damon Thayer of Georgetown said. “What might work in Louisville might not work in Livingston County for example.”

As bills limiting the Governor’s power and turning masking authority over to district school boards continued on a path to becoming law, Democrats lacked the numbers to either amend or stop the republican agenda.

“They’re trying to move at such warp speed there’s still some politics being played,” democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey if Louisville said. “The focus isn’t squarely on public health. What is the right thing to be doing, how do we successfully Marshall all of the state’s resources to protect our people?”

Depending on what happens with the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, contentious COVID issues could be revisited when the legislature goes back in session in January.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide

Latest News

Cool mornings and warm days will eventually turn hot next week.
FORECAST: Rain holds off until next week
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has an update on increasing heat for the weekend.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Evening, Sept. 9, 2021
Sen. Damon Thayer talks about Senate Bill 5 before the Kentucky State Senate on Thursday, Sept....
Multi-million dollar economic development bill gets bipartisan support at Kentucky special session
After dealing with tragedy in her sports world, a local athlete is working on an app to give...
Louisville athlete creates app aimed at saving lives