Fire destroys vacant apartment building in downtown Louisville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A three-story apartment building in downtown Louisville went up in flames overnight.

The fire started at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at a building in the 200 block of East Broadway.

That’s just near Brook Street, about two blocks from the WAVE 3 News studios.

It took more than 30 firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

The building is a total loss, but fortunately, it was vacant and there were no injuries.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

