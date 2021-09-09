Fire destroys vacant apartment building in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A three-story apartment building in downtown Louisville went up in flames overnight.

The fire started at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at a building in the 200 block of East Broadway.

That’s just near Brook Street, about two blocks from the WAVE 3 News studios.

It took more than 30 firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

The building is a total loss, but fortunately, it was vacant and there were no injuries.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

