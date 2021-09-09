Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Another round of beautiful weather!

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Going to have to wait a while. They don’t return until next week
  • COOL TEMPS: Lows in the 50s for most, struggling through the 70s for highs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fantastic weather today with lots of sunshine and low humidity back at play. Highs my briefly touch 80 degrees this afternoon.

One of the cooler nights of the summer in place with even the core of the city likely to drop below the 60-degree mark.

Friday is another mostly sunny and comfortable day. Highs will warm into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Mainly clear and cool Friday night.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

