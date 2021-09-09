Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Gorgeous weather to end the week

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Dry conditions through the start of next week
  • COOL TEMPS: Lows in the 50s; Highs in the 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see beautiful weather across the region this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs climb to near 80° later today.

Tonight will be quite cool with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day with low humidity. Highs will be slightly warmer, climbing into the low 80s Friday afternoon.

Friday night will be cool and clear with lows yet again in the 50s.

Highs climb to near 90° by Sunday and stay there through the beginning of next week. Humidity remains low through the weekend, climbing ahead of a front moving towards us next Tuesday and Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

