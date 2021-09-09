Senate, House override governor’s veto of bill that would end mask mandate for Ky. schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are still working in Frankfort late Thursday night.

The Senate and House voted Thursday night to override Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2.

SB1 is an education bill that would end the Kentucky Board of Education’s statewide mask mandate and give more flexibility for NTI days and remote learning.

SB2 includes several provisions, including banning future restrictions on nursing home restrictions and a statewide mask mandate.

Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed both bills earlier in the night.

This veto from the governor comes just hours after a lengthy debate in the House Thursday evening as they took up controversial SB1.

“We have to protect them. Since we took over the power, it’s our job, we have to protect them. They’re scared. Their schools are overrun, half of them have had to shut down already,” Rep. Angie Hatton said.

“There are aspects of this bill that perhaps don’t go as far as some members would prefer to see. I am appreciative of the fact that it returns the mask mandate back to local control,” Rep. Savannah Maddox said.

While banning the mask mandate, the bill also gives districts 20 remote learning days that can be used at individual school and even classroom levels, should an outbreak happen. Districts already have 10 district-wide NTI days. But education leaders say the bill fails in other categories

“We’re disappointed. There’s a lot of things that we would have liked to have seen in the bill that would have provided for additional health and safety for our faculty, our staff, our students,” KEA President Eddie Campbell said.

Campbell watched Thursday as the House debated, and eventually passed Senate Bill 1. Now the education organization is drawing up a plan to work with districts to implement local mask mandates.

“The KEA has members in every single school district all across the state. We organize very well. We’ll organize around their boards of education to let them know what health and safety issues and concerns that we have as educators, how we need to keep our students healthy and safe,” Campbell said.

There are still a lot of moving parts with this legislation. The Senate has been in recess the last several minutes as they prepare to likely work to override the veto. In the meantime, many districts across Kentucky have said the mask mandate still stands for now. Others are adopting their own policies.

Several other bills were passed and sent to the governor Thursday night. Senate Bill 2 would effectively ban another statewide mask mandate until June 2023. Senate Bill 3 would earmark $69 million in federal funds to address the pandemic.

