Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting

Asiah was shot dead, while his 4-year-old sister was grazed by a bullet, but she is expected to recover.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 435 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte community is in pain. They are angry.

A 3-year-old child was fatally shot during a drive-by in their neighborhood.

Asiah Figueroa was at home Tuesday evening when bullets sprayed into the home on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Upwards of 150 rounds were shot into the home, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Asiah was shot dead, while his 4-year-old sister was grazed by a bullet, but she is expected to recover.

Inside that northwest Charlotte neighborhood, flowers and balloons are placed in remembrance of the young child.

CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students

Family, friends and community members mourned together Wednesday night with a vigil.

The community hopes their message is heard – to put the guns down.

“It was heartbreaking because I have five children of my own,” said community leader Leondra Garrett. “I have a grandson that’s four years old and my daughter knew this young lady, it was gut-wrenching.”

‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by...
‘It was heartbreaking’: Community mourns death of 3-year-old killed in Charlotte drive-by shooting(WBTV)
‘It’s almost surreal:’ neighbors shaken by shooting that killed 3-year-old in Northwest Charlotte

This community met Wednesday evening to remember Asiah at the same place his life was taken.

There was a call to lean on faith and a message to Charlotte’s youth.

“If y’all don’t put down these guns, this is what we going to continuing to have,” a speaker said.

Police say, emphatically, they believe teens within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are responsible.

“You gotta stop living by the codes of the streets,” Garrett said. “Snitching is if me and you go do something together and I tell on you and don’t tell on myself. Snitching is not when you have friends that are going to do something stupid or that’s going to harm people or endanger lives and you don’t tell somebody so they can intervene.”

Balloons were released to the clouds as the community vows not to let this senseless murder be in vain.

“I just need the violence to stop,” said Andrea Walker, who helped organize the vigil. “I need parents to step up, take the responsibility of the bad choices that our kids are making. Step up and just help the community so we’ll have a better future for our children.”

Police are pleading for parents to talk to their children, check their phones and their backpacks.

Police are asking if you know something, give them a call.

The number to Crime Stoppers is 704-334-1600.

Police say this shooting, as well as three other shootings in Charlotte since Sunday, are all connected to Hopewell High School.

They say there are also possible connections to children and situations at North Mecklenburg High School and Chambers High School, which is formerly Vance.

Parents of any kids at those schools are asked to check their child’s phones and social media pages and call the police if they think they have information that could help figure out who killed 3-year-old Asiah.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback

Latest News

The Kentucky Humane Society received more than 60 shelter animals from Louisiana communities...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 60+ pets displaced after Hurricane Ida
Watch Jane King's "Your Money" report every morning for the latest money, consumer and personal...
Your Money: Average credit scores up, unemployment down, investing made easier
A woman who was found dead in a trash can has been identified. (Source: Raycom Media)
Woman found shot to death in trash can identified
WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for breaking news, local headlines, weather and more.
WAVE 3 News: Thursday morning, Sept. 9, 2011
A three-story apartment building in downtown Louisville went up in flames overnight.
Fire destroys vacant apartment building in downtown Louisville