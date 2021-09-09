Support Local Businesses
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 60+ pets displaced after Hurricane Ida

By WAVE3.com Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society received more than 60 shelter animals from Louisiana communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida.

Approximately 30 dogs and 30 cats will be housed temporarily at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown, awaiting medical assessments before they will be available for adoption or fostering.

Follow KHS on Facebook and Twitter for updates on when the animals will be ready for adoption.

