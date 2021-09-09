More Recordings Released in Gaudio’s Extortion Attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New audio recordings of former University of Louisville assistant basketball coach Dino Gaudio- coming to collect on his extortion attempt of head coach Chris Mack.

Gaudio had been dismissed from the team. He wanted Mack to pay him 17-months of salary or he would go to the media, with alleged NCAA violations in Mack’s program.

It’s the story that doesn’t seem to want to go away. More audio has been released in the Dino Gaudio extortion attempt of U of L basketball head coach, Chris Mack. Wave 3 News was able to attain a voice mail from Gaudio to Chris Mack. In the voice mail Gaudio can be heard saying he wants UofL athletic director, Vince Tyra to have the school pay Gaudio $425,000 either in one lump sum, or monthly installments. “I’ll be in tomorrow at noon. Have Tyra create a contract stating for September 30th of 2020, if he doesnt have time to create a contract, have him create a memorandum of understanding stating that 17 months at $25,000/month, or one lump sum of $425,000. If you want to put in there a nondisclosure agreement, so be it, and on April 30th we’ll release that I’m retiring,” said Gaudio on the recording.

Of course all of this led to Gaudio ending up in court, paying a fine, and being put on probation, while Chris Mack received a six game suspension by UofL.

