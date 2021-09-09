Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Multi-million dollar economic development bill gets bipartisan support at Kentucky special session

The $410 million allocation is for a multi-billion dollar economic development in Hardin County and possibly beyond.
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day three of Kentucky’s special legislative session consisted of five bills that could be passed by the end of the day.

One of those bills includes hundreds of millions of dollars allocated to a potential project in Hardin County.

Senate Bill 5, simultaneously known as House Bill 5, uses $410 million of appropriations to offer forgivable loans for economic development.

According to Sen. Julie Raque Adams, the result of the allocation of funds could be a minimum investment of $2 billion from an unnamed company for an unnamed project.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer said Hardin County isn’t necessarily the only place that would benefit, saying there could be, “one, maybe more than one, significant development ... that you could see from the moon, and if we do not succeed in landing one of these projects, none of this money will be spent.”

The other four bills up for debate at the special session have been hotly contested. It can be a lot to handle for a freshman senator like David Yates.

“It’s been like drinking out of a fire hydrant,” Yates said.

However, House and Senate Bill 5 has widespread support on both sides of the aisle.

Yates said it can be beneficial not only to Hardin County but to areas around it, like Louisville.

“These types of investments, these types of major transformative projects can transform Kentucky from where we stand,” Yates said. “And now we’re still in competition, and nothing’s been done yet, but just to be in that fight, is a big part of that job.”

Some legislators argued that this bill helps large companies coming into Kentucky, but not the little ones that have been in the state for decades without this kind of support.

Supporters of the bill, at least some, have had to sign non-disclosure agreements and cannot discuss details about the potential project in Hardin County.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide

Latest News

The $410 million allocation is for a multi-billion dollar economic development in Hardin County...
Multi-million dollar economic development bill gets bipartisan support at Kentucky special session
Students held signs saying "Keep me safe" and "Wear your mask."
‘We need to squash Senate Bill 1:’ Group rallies against new COVID guidelines for schools
Republican lawmakers came up one vote short when members of the House Education Committee voted...
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
Republicans have stripped most of Governor Andy Beshear’s powers, but Democrats aren’t done...
Fight for power continues at Kentucky General Assembly’s special session