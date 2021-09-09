Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Parents of NKY boy with rare skin condition working to raise funds, awareness

“This flipped our world upside down, but with family and friends, anything’s possible.”
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of a Burlington boy born with a rare skin condition are now devoted to helping find a cure.

According to Kelsey and Ben Studer, their son Boone was born with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

“He is lacking a protein in his skin called collagen 7 that binds his skins layers together, so any type of friction can cause blisters of shearing of the skin,” Kelsey said.

Boone’s diagnosis has hindered him from crawling and putting weight on his feet, and his parents said simply wearing certain kinds of clothing or being in hot weather is enough to irritate his fragile skin.

“It’s been hard. We’re trying to find creative ways to give him as normal of a life as we can,” Ben said.

Despite his condition, Ben and Kelsey say Boone is always laughing and smiling.

“We’re really proud of him. He’s, you wouldn’t be able to tell he’s got anything wrong with his skin,” Ben said.

At this point, Boone wears dressings on his arms and legs to protect him from infections. Kelsey and Ben said the hardest part is knowing that although clinical trials are underway, there is currently no cure for his condition.

That is why they have started a Facebook page called “Boone’s Butterfly Battle” and are planning a walk for him in the fall.

“The biggest thing in their way is funding, and I think we’re just ready to step up and do our part, do what we can, to help raise awareness and raise some money for these kids and adults to not have to suffer through this anymore,” Ben said.

Until a cure comes through, Kelsey and Ben are relying on community support to carry them through the tough times. First responders and law enforcement agencies such as the Boone County Sheriff’s Office already put together a parade for Boone’s first birthday in August.

The Studers said they do not know how Boone’s symptoms will develop in the future, so for now, they are taking things day by day. They said going through this with their son has taught them an important lesson.

“Life is precious, and it’s short. You don’t really know. Life can change at any time,” the couple said. “This flipped our world upside down, but with family and friends, anything’s possible, and I think if Boone could talk, he would just say just to be happy.”

As of now, Boone is going to physical therapy twice a week to help him develop.

The Facebook page for Boone is called “Boone’s Butterfly Battle” because children born with Boone’s condition are often called “butterfly children” since their skin is so fragile, like a butterfly wing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Republicans have a majority in both the house and senate in the state.
End of statewide mask mandates near as special session winds down
UofL Health Chief Medical Officer is hopeful the hospital system can begin to see a peak or...
Amid surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, UofL Health top doctor hopeful for end-of-September plateau
While both sides spoke of taking politics out of the debate, ideas on how to fight the...
End of statewide mask mandates near as special session winds down
As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the country, Kentucky...
Amid surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, UofL Health top doctor hopeful for end-of-September plateau