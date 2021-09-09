Support Local Businesses
‘We need to squash Senate Bill 1:’ Group rallies against new COVID guidelines for schools

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS parents and students rallied outside of the VanHoose Education Center on Wednesday, calling for the General Assembly to vote against Senate Bill 1.

Senate Bill 1 includes changes to the school year because of COVID-19 including NTI, testing procedures and the mask mandate.

The small group held signs and chanted. They want superintendents to be able to make decisions for their own districts.

“We need to squash Senate Bill 1,” Hollie Ruwe said. She said she believes guidelines in the bill don’t work for larger school districts like JCPS. “There are schools within our state that their district is the size of one of our high schools. This is not one size fits all.”

Ruwe said she doesn’t agree with anything in the bill, but she understands not everyone will be happy.

“We have to meet in the middle,” she said. “We have to find a common ground and we have to meet in the middle. And that’s not happening.”

Hollie said she’s disappointed by how COVID-19 has been handled in schools so far. Her son, Carsen Ruwe, only spent 10 days in school before he tested positive for the virus.

The high school freshman said he feels behind in his AP classes.

“I don’t really understand half the stuff they’re giving us for Google Classroom,” he said. “I understand it, but it’s confusing.”

He said he hopes state lawmakers will make guidelines that protect and help students like him.

“They should think in the perspective of a student,” he said.

The group plans to be in Frankfort for another rally on Thursday.

