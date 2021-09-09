When will leaves start turning this fall in Kentucky?

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It is almost fall in Kentucky and cooler days have given us a nice preview.

As summer wraps up here in the Bluegrass, signs of fall are already starting to show up across the state. After a particularly fall friendly spring and summer, vibrant autumn colors look to be on tap this year.

“Like I said, a moist spring and summer, which we’ve had a fair amount of moisture in most parts of the state this year. What we are having right now, some of this fall weather, bright, crips days. We should have some good color out there this year,” said Professor Laurie Thomas, extension forester with the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky is full of deciduous trees that are best for pretty colors in the fall. We are still many weeks away from peak foliage, but things are looking spectacular.

Signs of fall are showing up in the Commonwealth. This fall is expected to be a good one in Kentucky. Tonight on @WKYT I'll break down when the peak fall foliage will show up and the best places to see it in the state #fall #leaves #foliage pic.twitter.com/08wFMsvoMg — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) September 9, 2021

“A couple of weeks of October for the most part of the state,” Thomas said. “We will see some really good colors some at peaks, some working towards peaks, and a few maybe beyond peak, but really those last two weeks in October, maybe even the first week into November.”

In order to have best fall possible, more days of sunshine, less humidity and heat along with lights winds will help to creat the perfect storm. It’s also important for us not to get too dry or fire season could ruin the foliage.

“Hop on to the Kentucky Tourism site and fall leaves,” Thomas said. “They are gonna list some great places, usually, some state parks or our state nature preserve.”

Of course, until they start to turn, we will have to keep on cheering for cooler and less humid days and nights, along with not as windy conditions to keep the leaves on the trees.

