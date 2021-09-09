Woman found shot to death in trash can identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who was found dead in a trash can has been identified.

Mary Roos, 27, was found shot to death on Cecil Avenue in west Louisville on Friday morning, just near Foster Elementary School.

Thursday, the coroner’s office categorized Roos’ death as a homicide.

Information about suspects or motives was not immediately available.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 564-LMPD.

