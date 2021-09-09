Support Local Businesses
Woman killed in crash on Bardstown Road

By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman died after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just before noon Thursday, LMPD said.

Few details were immediately available, but according to a statement from LMPD, the woman was turning left onto Bardstown Road from Providence Drive when she was struck by a Ford F-250.

The woman was rushed to University Hospital, where she died.

The person driving the pickup truck was not injured.

Neither person was identified.

That stretch of Bardstown Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

