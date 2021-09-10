Support Local Businesses
9/11 attacks difficult for children not alive in 2001 to process, teacher says

Sixth grade teacher Charlotte Humphrey teaches her students at Farnsley Middle School about the Sept. 11 attacks.
Sixth grade teacher Charlotte Humphrey teaches her students at Farnsley Middle School about the Sept. 11 attacks.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 20 years after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, students in Jefferson County Public Schools are learning about what happened on that day. None of the students were alive in 2001.

Charlotte Humphrey’s sixth grade class at Farnsley Middle School had a lot of questions about the terrorist attacks on United States soil.

“Where did these planes come from?” asked one student as Humphrey wrote their questions on the white board.

RJ Starling recalled learning about 9/11 in fifth grade but said he’s just now realizing how catastrophic the events were.

“They didn’t say that first responders died,” Starling said. “They didn’t say that 2,000 people died. So, I’m just now learning that.”

Starling was born in 2009. Humphrey said teaching children that age about the attacks can be difficult.

“It’s a challenge for them to really be able to conceptualize what happened since they weren’t alive when this happened,” she said. “Having all their questions being asked and seeing their interests and learning what they do know is interesting.”

Humphrey said she looks toward seeing how her kids react to the information they learn on this day.

“It’s definitely interesting to see the gears clicking when they see the intensity of the events,” she said.

Over 400 emergency personnel and 2,977 people total died in the 9/11 attacks.

