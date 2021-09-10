Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
A man died at UofL Hospital after he was struck on a Louisville highway while trying to pick up...
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-264 during rush hour
A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was wounded in an accidental shooting that...
LMPD chief: Officer wounded in accidental shooting will be OK
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
Steakhouse patron describes ‘ridiculous’ crime scene following parking lot homicide

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
Late summer in Kentucky sees some of the most crowded events in the state -- the Kentucky State...
Gaslight Festival: Health officials recommend attending crowded events ‘with caution’
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Durst’s lawyer says prosecutors demonized ‘sick, old man’
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic