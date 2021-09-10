Support Local Businesses
Baffert-trained horses banned from qualifying for Derby, Oaks

Currently, only trainer Bob Baffert is suspended from Churchill Downs.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bob Baffert-trained horses will likely not be taking part in the 2021-22 Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Oaks.

No horses trained by those suspended by Churchill Downs or by trainers supervised by a suspended trainer will be allowed to gain points in qualifying races for Kentucky Derby 148 or Kentucky Oaks, the track announced Friday. That also applies in Derby qualifying races out of state.

Currently, only Baffert is suspended from Churchill Downs. A banned substance, betamethasone, was discovered in the blood of his horse Medina Spirit after it won the 147th Kentucky Derby May 1, 2021. Baffert’s two-year suspension followed on June 2 after a second test confirmed the drug was in the horse’s system.

Baffert later sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on the grounds that Medina Spirit was not given due process.

Baffert is the most successful trainer in the history of the Derby, winning the race seven times.

If Medina Spirit’s Derby win is overturned, Kentucky Derby 147 second-place finisher Mandaloun would be named the victor, giving Louisville native Brad Cox his first Kentucky Derby win.

The Iroquois Stakes will be the first Kentucky Derby 148 points race on Sept. 18 at Churchill Downs.

Read the full release from Churchill Downs below.

