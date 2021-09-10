Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches

By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (CNN) - This is something you don’t see every day.

A Georgia homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and is used to seeing and hearing animals in her backyard.

She heard commotion at her back door in the middle of the night last weekend.

She went to check it out and found the Ring doorbell on the ground several feet from the home.

Video from the doorbell shows the bobcat realize his tift with the opossum being documented and tries to destroy the evidence.

Because the video remained intact, we get to see what animals do after dark.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who was found dead in a trash can has been identified. (Source: Raycom Media)
Woman found shot to death in trash can identified
A woman died after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just...
Woman killed in crash on Bardstown Road
Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
3 arrested following deadly shooting in steakhouse parking lot

Latest News

A bobcat in Georgia attacked a Ring doorbell.
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell while opossum watches
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
Late summer in Kentucky sees some of the most crowded events in the state -- the Kentucky State...
Gaslight Festival: Health officials recommend attending crowded events ‘with caution’