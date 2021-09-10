Emotional 9/11 remembrance held at Bellarmine University

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A moment of silence and the raising of the American flag were held at Bellarmine University to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. The bells rung to signify each attack and the times the towers fell. A trumpet honored those who passed away.

Seeing the crowd of support on the lawn made Rebecca Hartlige, a veteran, feel less isolated.

Hartlige was in fourth grade when the attacks happened and remembers it like it was yesterday. She said one of the challenges on the anniversary is being around students who weren’t alive during the attacks and having to explain the realities of it.

“I can recall the way that it felt,” Hartlige said. “I can recall the smells they took us into the library and we watched it all live. That was a very confusing and traumatizing time for someone so young.”

Hartlige said this anniversary reminds her of the sacrifices made especially with the recent pull out of American troops in the Middle East.

