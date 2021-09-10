FORECAST: Fantastic Friday weather ahead!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Dry conditions through the start of next week

SUMMER HEAT: Returns Sunday through Tuesday with the 90s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another nice setup today with lots of sunshine and only a few afternoon puffy cumulus clouds around. Temperatures warming up slightly.

Another cool and comfortable night ahead with clear skies. You’ll feel a difference in the warmth by Saturday afternoon as highs reach back into the mid to upper 80s.

By evening for the UofL game, you can expect temperatures in the lower 80s and 70s. Mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s.

Highs climb into the 90s by Sunday and stay there through the beginning of next week. Humidity remains low through the weekend, climbing ahead of a front moving towards us next Tuesday night and Wednesday.

