FORECAST: Lots of blue sky this afternoon!

WEATHER HEADLINES

SUMMER HEAT: Returns Sunday through Tuesday with the 90s

RAIN CHANCES: We will stay dry until a cold front approaches late Tuesday Night into Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re on track for another comfortable afternoon with lots of sunshine and just a few clouds around.

Another cool and comfortable night ahead with clear skies.

You’ll feel a difference in the warmth by Saturday afternoon as highs reach back into the mid to upper 80s.

By Saturday evening for the UofL game you can expect temperatures in the lower 80s and 70s. Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Highs climb into the 90s by Sunday and stay there through the beginning of next week. Humidity remains low through the weekend, climbing ahead of a front moving towards us next Tuesday Night and Wednesday.

