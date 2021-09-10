Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warmer for the weekend

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant tonight
  • Highs back into the upper 80s/90s for the weekend
  • Next best rain chance holds off until mid next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With clear skies, we’re back in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for an overnight low.

Southerly winds will start to warm us back into the middle and upper 80s Saturday. With plenty of sunshine you’ll feel the difference. It will be clear again, but not as chilly. Temperatures fall into the mid 60s in the heart of the city.

You knew they would return... the 90s are back Sunday. With sunny skies, we’ll see above average temperature return.

The approaching cold front mid next week will bring a chance for showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s still too early to speak with a lot of confidence on the amounts and locations. The air behind the front looks only slightly cooler.

