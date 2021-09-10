Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

A look inside the STRATCOM bunker used by Bush on 9/11

By Brian Mastre and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Twenty years ago Saturday, President George W. Bush flew to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to get a better handle on our nation under attack.

WOWT reported on the U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, facilities at historical 55th wing, featuring a safety bunker, that hosted Bush on Sept. 11 and provided the safety and security necessary for him to make his crucial decisions regarding the nation’s safety.

The bunker, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, is located 40 feet underground and has enough space and rooms to serve as a hotel for the president and his team.

The president came there from Florida then Louisiana that day to talk with his national security team. He wanted to know more about the terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

“The president and a lot of his team came down here,” said Mike Hoskins, Offutt’s Deputy Director of Plans and Programs. “The Secret Service and advisors were down here, and all day, the president had been looking to communicate with people that weren’t around him at the time.”

The 55th wing bunker has since been dismantled and is no longer in use. In fact, STRATCOM moved command and control operations to a new facility on Offutt Air Force Base in 2019.

In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at...
In this file photo from the U.S. National Archives, President Bush deplanes Air Force One at Offutt Air Force Base on Sept. 11, 2001. The president got updates on the 9/11 terror attacks while at STRATCOM.(Eric Draper | U.S. National Archives)

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman died after the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just...
Woman killed in crash on Bardstown Road
A woman who was found dead in a trash can has been identified. (Source: Raycom Media)
Woman found shot to death in trash can identified
Jennifer Lawrence, seen here at a UofL basketball game several years ago, is pregnant,...
Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, per reports
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback.
Bill eliminating statewide mask mandates hits a surprising setback
LMPD investigators said a Louisville man may have been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.
Jermaine Sprewer: LMPD says Louisville man has been kidnapped for ransom

Latest News

WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
South Carolina lawmakers reflect on 20th anniversary of 9/11
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Americans less positive about civil liberties, AP-NORC poll says
File image.
Ky. high school football team forfeits game; majority of players not well enough to play