New firefighter class trains for the inevitable and unthinkable

Fire recruits learn how to work together in a smoke-filled environment to fight a fire.
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE,KY (WAVE) - Twenty years ago, 343 New York City firefighters died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Here in Louisville Metro, 56 firefighters are training to answer any call for help.

A burn training right before the anniversary of 9/11 is a reminder to the latest class of local firefighters about the reality of the job they’re about to commit to.

Firefighter recruits receiving instruction from the battalion chief leading their training.
First steps, climbs and burns are in the future for Ulysses Gober and his class of future firefighters.

“[It’s the] legacy factor,” Gober said. “Knowing someone laid the foundation so we can continue this tradition in Louisville Fire.”

Gober is training alongside a class of 56 recruits from three departments the day before hundreds of firefighters are remembered for their sacrifice - the anniversary of 9/11. Battalion Chief Patrick Dalrymple is the man training the group.

“New recruits as well as the public don’t understand the sacrifice that public safety, firefighters, police [make],” Dalrymple said. “We decide yea your life is worth more than my life. If it comes to that. Hopefully it does not. Twenty years ago it did.”

This tower is used during various areas of training new recruits to become firefighters.
Twenty years ago Dalrymple was recovering from a fire when the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center fell. Before 9/11, Dalrymple said he didn’t truly understand the commitment he was giving.

“We lose approximately 100 firefighters a year across the country in line of duty deaths,” Dalrymple said.

Dalrymple is training men like Gober to get ready for the inevitable and unthinkable. That call doesn’t push Gober away from the job or danger.

“They sacrificed their lives for somebody else,” Gober said. “Just following in their footsteps. Yes it could be nerve racking it could be my last day. But in that moment you say there’s somebody who needs me and I can save them.”

On this day Gober climbed about six flights of steps for practice. If it were 110 and a chance of never coming back down, Gober said he would still be going up.

“It’s an honor,” Gober said. “Somebody has to do it and it might as well be us.”

“This is the first class to combine, Shively, Pleasure Ridge Park and Louisville Fire training together.

